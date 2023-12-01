S. Korea's exports rise for 2nd straight month in Nov. on chip sales recovery

Shipping containers are stacked at a pier in the southeastern city of Busan, on Nov. 21. (Yonhap)

South Korea's exports rose for the second consecutive month in November on the back of growing demand for semiconductors, data showed Friday.

Outbound shipments advanced 7.8 percent on-year to $55.8 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Exports, a key economic growth engine for South Korea, rebounded in October after 13 months of an on-year decline amid aggressive monetary tightening by major economies and a global economic slowdown.

In terms of volume, exports also rose for the second month in a row by increasing 4.6 percent in November.

The growth came as shipments of semiconductors rebounded for the first time in 16 months. Chip sales jumped 12.9 percent on-year to $9.5 billion in November, according to the ministry.

Imports fell 11.6 percent on-year to $52 billion last month, as energy imports lost 22.2 percent on-year, the ministry said. South Korea depends on imports for most of its energy needs.

The country logged a trade surplus of $3.8 billion in November, the sixth straight gain. It marked the largest figure since September 2021, when the country reported a $4.28 billion surplus, the data showed.

In detail, car exports climbed 21.5 percent on-year last month, the 17th consecutive monthly gain, and global sales of machinery and home appliances went up 14.1 percent each.

Shipments of petrochemicals ended a 17-month losing run to rise 5.9 percent on-year, and those of secondary batteries surged 23.4 percent. Exports in the bio-health field also advanced 18.8 percent on-year following an on-year fall for more than a year.

Ship exports spiked 38.5 percent, and display sales grew 5.9 percent on-year, the data showed.

By destination, exports to the United States rose for the fourth month in a row to come to $10.9 billion.

Sales in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations went up 8.7 percent on-year last month. ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.

Shipments to the European Union, Japan, India, and the Central and South American nations also logged on-year growth in November.

Exports to China, the top trading partner, inched down 0.2 percent to $11.4 billion last month, though the value reached the largest monthly figure so far this year.

"The performance indicated a solid upward momentum for exports. The government will extend all-out efforts to continue the upturn in exports to lead the overall economic growth," Industry Minister Bang Moon-kyu said.

The government has said exports have bottomed out and are rising further in line with the recovery in the global semiconductor sector.

South Korea releases its full monthly export data on the first day of every month. (Yonhap)