Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon apologizes for Busan's Expo bid failure; Mayor open to 2035 rebid

    Yoon apologizes for Busan's Expo bid failure; Mayor open to 2035 rebid
  2. 2

    AI robots to aid English education in Seoul schools

    AI robots to aid English education in Seoul schools
  3. 3

    Samsung promotes execs in 30s, 40s for future growth

    Samsung promotes execs in 30s, 40s for future growth
  4. 4

    State-run body says 'cannot hire women' applicants

    State-run body says 'cannot hire women' applicants
  5. 5

    4.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Gyeongju, wakes Korea up

    4.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Gyeongju, wakes Korea up
  1. 6

    As streaming services raise fees, some turn to illegal streaming sites

    As streaming services raise fees, some turn to illegal streaming sites
  2. 7

    Disgraced Korean-American singer wins suit over visa denial

    Disgraced Korean-American singer wins suit over visa denial
  3. 8

    BOK holds key rate steady, cuts 2024 growth outlook

    BOK holds key rate steady, cuts 2024 growth outlook
  4. 9

    4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes southeastern Korea

    4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes southeastern Korea
  5. 10

    Drug addiction treatment to be covered by national insurance

    Drug addiction treatment to be covered by national insurance
피터빈트

Head of state broadcasting watchdog offers to resign ahead of impeachment vote

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 1, 2023 - 09:54

    • Link copied

Lee Dong-kwan, chief of the Korea Communications Commission, attends a Cabinet meeting on Friday. (Yonhap) Lee Dong-kwan, chief of the Korea Communications Commission, attends a Cabinet meeting on Friday. (Yonhap)

Korea Communications Commission Chairman Lee Dong-kwan has offered to resign ahead of a pending National Assembly impeachment vote, according to a source Friday.

The main opposition Democratic Party introduced the motion earlier this week to impeach Lee and has plans to pass it Friday. The DP accuses Lee of unfair personnel decisions and appointments aimed at increasing government influence over broadcasting stations.

According to the source, Lee personally expressed his intention of stepping down to President Yoon Suk Yeol late Thursday.

The chairman has reportedly expressed his intention to step down following recent mishandling of KCC operations and over concerns that the commission could face a monthslong suspension of duties if the impeachment motion is passed.

The DP can approve the motion on its own as it has a controlling majority in the 298-member Assembly with 168 seats.

The clash over the position of the broadcasting watchdog chief is widely believed to be part of efforts by the rival parties to put themselves in better positions ahead of April's parliamentary elections in consideration of the huge influence that broadcasting stations have over voters. (Yonhap)

Related Stories

More from Headlines