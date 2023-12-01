Head of state broadcasting watchdog offers to resign ahead of impeachment vote

Korea Communications Commission Chairman Lee Dong-kwan has offered to resign ahead of a pending National Assembly impeachment vote, according to a source Friday.

The main opposition Democratic Party introduced the motion earlier this week to impeach Lee and has plans to pass it Friday. The DP accuses Lee of unfair personnel decisions and appointments aimed at increasing government influence over broadcasting stations.

According to the source, Lee personally expressed his intention of stepping down to President Yoon Suk Yeol late Thursday.

The chairman has reportedly expressed his intention to step down following recent mishandling of KCC operations and over concerns that the commission could face a monthslong suspension of duties if the impeachment motion is passed.

The DP can approve the motion on its own as it has a controlling majority in the 298-member Assembly with 168 seats.

The clash over the position of the broadcasting watchdog chief is widely believed to be part of efforts by the rival parties to put themselves in better positions ahead of April's parliamentary elections in consideration of the huge influence that broadcasting stations have over voters. (Yonhap)