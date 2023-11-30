Home

100 people evacuate in bomb hoax at Yonsei University

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 30, 2023 - 11:17

    • Link copied

Yonsei University's school logo (Yonsei University) Yonsei University's school logo (Yonsei University)

A bomb hoax at Seoul's Yonsei University prompted about 100 people to evacuate Wednesday night, but police found no explosives, officials said Thursday.

An unidentified person claimed in an internet post to have sent a tumbler containing a bomb to the university in anger over a professor.

After police received a report about the post at 11:38 p.m., about 20 police personnel, including commandos, and 33 firefighters were sent to the school and searched four buildings in the engineering college for two hours, but no explosives were found.

About 100 people had to evacuate during the operation.

The internet post, which was uploaded on Everytime, an online platform app for university students, was later deleted. Police are hunting down the writer.

The app, which guarantees the writers' anonymity, is only accessible once a student verifies their enrollment at the school.

In 2017, a Yonsei University graduate student was arrested for sending a homemade bomb to his professor's office, injuring the professor, who suffered burns after opening the box containing the explosive. (Yonhap)

