SangJinARP eyes top spot in eco-packaging

SangJinARP eyes top spot in eco-packagingBy Park Jun-hee
Published : Nov. 29, 2023 - 15:54
SangJinARP is an industry leader in producing environmentally friendly prefabricated products.
The Korean company boasts some 250 types of such products, including boxes, shelves, bogies (a wheeled framework) and racks for various industries and at home.
Responding to the surging demands for eco-friendly products and growing concerns over packaging waste, the company has come up with sustainable solutions.
The company has developed its own prefabricated method that does not generate waste through recycling. Through this method, large packages can be recovered and reassembled in passenger vans and containers, ultimately leading to net zero emissions and carbon neutrality through the conservation of resources.
In May 2022, the company exported some 400 carbon zero pallets made from recycled resin -- a material made from recycled plastic -- to Indonesia.
Overall, the company aims to increase the use of more eco-friendly packaging materials in society and raise South Korea’s international status through its advanced packaging and prefabricated logistics systems.
