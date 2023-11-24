Cold wave hits S. Korea as temperatures dip below zero in most regions

People are dressed in warm clothing to ward off the cold weather on Friday. (Yonhap)

A cold wave hit South Korea on Friday, bringing morning temperatures below the freezing point in most regions, with some areas experiencing a 15 C colder morning than the previous day, according to the state weather agency.

The morning lows were minus 3 C in Seoul, minus 2.7 in Incheon, 0.1 C in Daejeon, 4.2 C in Gwangju, and 5.6 C in Busan as of 8 a.m. Mount Seorak recorded minus 13.7 C as of 7:27 a.m., with its apparent temperature dropping to below 23.3 C.

The highs will range from zero to 9 C, with the apparent temperature expected to be lower due to strong wind, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Gales with the instantaneous wind speed of over 55 kilometers per hour are expected for most regions.

The weather agency warned against risk of fire in Yeongdong County in North Chungcheong Province and the east coast, along with the northeast mountain areas in North Gyeongsang Province, due to dry air.

Slight rain or snow is expected to fall in the morning in South Chungcheong Province and the southern provinces, including in Gwangju, and last until the afternoon on Jeju Island. (Yonhap)