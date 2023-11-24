Yoon vows to make Busan World Expo a platform to spread cultures

Most Popular
Yoon vows to make Busan World Expo a platform to spread culturesBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 24, 2023 - 09:45
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Thursday to make the 2030 World Expo a platform to spread and create synergy between each nation's culture, skills and beliefs if Busan is chosen as the host.
Yoon made the promise during a dinner with members of the diplomatic corps in Paris and delegates to the Bureau International des Expositions, the body overseeing the World Expo, with five days left until BIE member states cast their votes.
The host of the 2030 World Expo will be decided by a vote during a BIE general assembly in Paris on Tuesday. South Korea's southeastern city of Busan is competing against Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Rome, Italy.
In his welcoming remarks, Yoon noted that the international community's interest in and understanding of South Korean culture, including its food, K-pop and movies, are on the rise.
He also offered a vision to make the 2030 World Expo a platform to further spread and create synergy between each country's culture, skills and beliefs based on the cultural appeal of South Korea and Busan.
Yoon later greeted the diplomatic corps and the BIE delegates individually and reaffirmed South Korea's strong commitment to hosting the event and realizing the vision.
He especially sought to promote Busan by highlighting its free, open and innovative image. (Yonhap)
