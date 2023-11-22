[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook continues to set records on Billboard charts

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS extended his own record on the latest Billboard charts. His first solo album, “Golden,” ranked No. 6 on the Billboard 200, down four rungs, while lead single “Standing Next To You” stayed on Hot 100 at No. 50 after hitting it at No. 5. Three more songs from the album – “Too Much (feat. The Kid Laroi, Central Cee)” “3D (feat. Jack Harlow)” and “Seven (feat. Latto)” – also stayed on the main singles chart ranking at No. 66, 84 and 91 respectively. This renews the record he set as the first K-pop solo act to have four songs on the chart simultaneously. The US publication also unveiled its Year-End Charts and “Seven (feat. Latto)” made it to No. 82. It is the first entry from a K-pop solo artist in 11 years since Psy’s “Gangnam Style.” NewJeans surpasses 100m Spotify streams with ‘Cool With You’

NewJeans generated 100 million plays on Spotify with “Cool With You” as of Monday, according to the music platform on Wednesday. It is the tenth song from the rookie sensation to reach the milestone. “Cool With You” is one of the three main tracks from its second EP, “Get Up,” and debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 93. All three title lead singles from the EP made the main songs chart in August and the group became the second K-pop artist to have three songs at the same time on the chart, only after BTS, at the time. The mini album notched No. 134 on the Year-End Billboard 200, the highest spot for a K-pop female musician this year. It debuted atop the weekly chart in August and has stayed on it for 17 weeks straight. In the meantime, the quintet performed at 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Monday in the US, a first for a K-pop girl group. It also notched the Top Global K-Pop Artist award. Enhypen to host encore concert in Seoul in February

Enhypen will hold a concert in Seoul Feb. 24-25, announced agency Belift Lab on Wednesday. The two-day gig, titled “Fate Plus,” will be an encore concert for its second international tour, “Fate,” which brought the band to 12 cities in Asia for 18 concerts in total. The upcoming concert will be livestreamed as well for fans around the world. The band was also named as the winner of the Special International Music Award at the Japan Record Awards, one of the most established music awards shows in the country, according to the organization Wednesday. This year’s ceremony will be broadcast live on Dec. 30 on TBS. Meanwhile, the seven members left for New York on Tuesday to participate in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade slated for Thursday in US. Riize’s Seunghan suspends activities

