Golfzon offers employees wellness program

Golfzon employees who participated in the 2023 Golfzon walking challenge at work pose for a photo after receiving gifts at the company's headquarters in Seoul, Oct. 27. (Golfzon)

Golfzon, the nation’s leading virtual golf simulator company, strives to grow together with workers by achieving work-life balance via diverse employee benefits as well as environmental, social and corporate governance-centered management.

This year, Golfzon started to focus on a mental health assistance service dubbed Maum Care. “Maum” meaning heart or mind in Korean, the newly launched program provides employees with counseling and psychotherapy opportunities, helping boost mental well-being and quality of life.

Maum Care’s treatment starts with psychological screening before making a diagnosis, and then connects the worker to a counselor or psychiatrist. Serving as an employee assistance program, it can support those struggling with personal or work-related problems with up to four counseling sessions per year.

From online to face-to-face care, the mental health care guarantees confidential assessments and helps one’s personal growth as a member of Golfzon, the company added.

“We will continue to create a happier and healthier corporate culture that grows together with employees,” said Golfzon co-CEO Choi Duk-hyung.

Golfzon’s fringe benefit puts importance on workers’ comprehensive well-being. In addition to free medical checkups, the company provides a screen golf lounge, fitness club and yoga studio at the office.

Golfzon is also seeking ways to connect employees’ well-being with ESG activities.

In September, the company promoted a voluntary walking challenge at work, targeting a total of 60 million steps a month. Once achieving the goal, they can deliver a donation worth 10 million won ($7,700), under the name of Golfzon.

More than 80 percent of employees took part in the challenge, walking an average of more than 6,000 steps per day. Accumulating a total of 64 million steps, the Golfzon workers met their targeted goal.

The walking challenge boosted not only employees’ physical wellness, but also Golfzon’s ESG practices by reducing the carbon footprints of cars as well as making a contribution to charity.

As a reward, Golfzon also gave athletic wear and running shoes made of recycled materials to employees.