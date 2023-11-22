BTS' RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook preparing to serve in military

BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are taking steps to begin their mandatory military service, the group's agency said Wednesday, following in the footsteps of their three bandmates who are already serving their duties.

"We announce that RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have begun taking the steps necessary to fulfill their military duties," BigHit Music said in a press release. "We will provide updates on their enlistment as soon as they are finalized."

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years. The four members were allowed to postpone their military service until the end of the year when they turn 30, under a conscription law revised in 2020.

If they choose to forego the delay of their enlistments, as Jin, J-Hope and Suga did before them, they will enlist when notified by the military.

Their enlistment is most likely to occur as early as the end of this year or early next year at the latest.

BTS hopes to be reunited as a group in 2025, when all members are expected to have completed their military service.

"We ask you to continue to support and love RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook until they fulfill their military service and return healthy," the agency said. (Yonhap)