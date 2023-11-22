S. Korea partially suspends 2018 inter-Korean military accord

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (center) presides over a Cabinet meeting at the Seoul government complex in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea suspended part of a 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement Wednesday in response to North Korea's latest launch of a military spy satellite.

Under the proposal approved in an extraordinary Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Seoul will restore reconnaissance and surveillance activities around the inter-Korean border. President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a state visit to Britain, electronically approved the motion later in the day.

The move came after North Korea claimed success in its third attempt to place a spy satellite into orbit. The launch took place late Tuesday from a launch site in Tongchang-ri on North Korea's northwest coast.

"North Korea is clearly demonstrating that it has no will to abide by the Sept. 19 Military Agreement designed to reduce military tension on the Korean Peninsula and to build trust," Han said during the meeting.

The effectiveness of Article 1, Clause 3 of the agreement will be suspended, allowing Seoul to immediately restore reconnaissance and surveillance operations against North Korea in the area around the Military Demarcation Line separating the two Koreas, also known as the Demilitarized Zone.

The section outlines no-fly zones that were established around the MDL in November 2018.

"Our military's ability to identify threatening targets and its response posture will be greatly enhanced," Han said, adding that such a measure is vital for national security.

The Comprehensive Military Agreement, signed on Sept. 19, 2018, under the previous liberal administration of President Moon Jae-in, calls for halting all hostile military activity between the Koreas, setting up maritime buffer zones and turning the DMZ into a peace zone, among other things.

Yoon led the presidential National Security Council meeting from London, where he is currently on a four-day state visit, and was briefed by the Joint Chiefs of Staff on the details of the launch, according to his office. (Yonhap)