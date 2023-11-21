Samsung retains No. 1 spot in TV sales; LG tops OLED market

Samsung Electronics topped the global TV market with a share of nearly 30 percent in total revenue in the July-September period, as runner-up LG Electronics took the lead in the global organic light emitting diodes TV market, data showed Tuesday.

According to data by Omdia, a market tracker, Samsung’s share in the total revenue in the third quarter was 29.9 percent, up by 2.4 percentage points on-year.

The tech giant also maintained the top rank in the number of units sold, accounting for 18.3 percent of total shipments during the period and cementing its position as the market’s No. 1 since 2006.

While the global demand for TVs largely decreased when compared to the previous year, Samsung said it kept up sales in premium products such as its Neo QLED TV and OLED TV in the price range of over $2,500. In the premium segment, the company said it witnessed its sales share grow by 16.2 percent to post 62 percent in the third quarter this year.

Global TV sales decreased by 4.4 percent to 143 million units in the period when compared to the same time in 2022, amid a slump in demand and the global economic slowdown.