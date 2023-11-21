LG Chem boosts diverse ESG campaigns

Teen activists from LG Chem's biodiversity program "We are the Green Heroes," pose for a photo near Bamseom Island, in Hangang Park, Yeouido. (LG Chem)

South Korea’s largest chemical firm LG Chemical is ramping up efforts in social contribution projects as part of its ongoing environment, social, and corporate governance campaign.

In August 2020, LG Chem declared its new ESG vision called Green Connector, unveiling its commitment to four key areas: education, ecosystems, economy and energy.

To pursue this vision, LG Chem launched its flagship online education program Like Green later that year to educate elementary and middle school students about environmental and science issues.

The program revolves around four curricula: Online mentoring, green concerts, green festivals, and green classes.

As part of online mentoring, teen students are matched with university students who specialize in environmental and scientific disciplines. Teen mentees receive coaching on a number of themes touching on global warming, social responsibility, energy, ecosystem, and next-generation technology.

Additionally, the mentees and mentors carry out activities together to improve the environment in their daily lives as well as enhance mentees' scientific capabilities. The participants also host green concerts, presenting their final learning and research outcomes through short videos on YouTube at the end of the mentorship program.

As part of green class curricula, LG Chem creates and delivers ESG education materials to local schools and childcare institutions to develop young students’ understanding of climate crises and social issues facing future generations.

This year, instead of delivering the material, its executives and employees visited these institutions in person for direct interaction with students. Apart from conducting environmental education, its employees also provided career support by sharing their personal stories.

This November alone, the company said that it planned to reach out to some 200 elementary school students across 16 child centers in Seoul.

LG Chem also organizes a green festival for the general public every month, featuring lectures and discussions by experts in the field of ESG to raise awareness of its importance and encourage their participation in forming the ESG culture.

Additionally, the company aims to promote the importance of biodiversity conservation among children and young students.

In particular, the company has teamed up with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, jointly establishing the Bamseom Ecological Experience Center in Yeouido. The center, open to the general public, allows young visitors to view Bamseom, an urban wetland in the Han River.

Alongside operating the center, the company has been conducting a "We are the Green Heroes" program, actively recruiting and fostering teen activists to conserve the biodiversity of Bamseom.

Further, LG Chem has been supporting social enterprises. Since 2011, it has joined forces with LG Electronics to provide these companies with financial and facility resources, helping them grow and foster future talent.

Around 260 social enterprises have received some 11.2 billion won so far.

LG Chem has also been reaching out to energy-vulnerable demographics.

In 2015, it forged a partnership dubbed “green partnership” with the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Community Chest of Korea, kicking off a solar power plant installation project on public land within the municipality.

The profits generated from this project, amounting to some 62 million won every year, have been donated to finance teens and those struggling to settle energy bills.