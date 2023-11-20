K-pop artists take home 4 awards at BBMAs

Most Popular
-
1
Rising obesity in S. Korea comes amid doubts over BMI's reliability
-
2
South Korea’s digital reputation dented by government network outage
-
3
Fifty Fifty's Keena marks group's 1st anniversary with apology
-
4
Will Suneung without ‘killer questions’ reduce reliance on private education?
-
5
Priciest elite private high school costs over W30m a year
-
6
Democratic Party banners targeting young voters stir controversy
-
7
Unique indoor dating spots to warm your winter days
-
8
Patients and staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
-
9
YouTuber ‘iGoBart’ and his mission to explore all 467 neighborhoods of Seoul
-
10
EcoPro, SK Ecoplant to build EV battery recycling plant in Hungary
K-pop artists take home 4 awards at BBMAsBy Hong Yoo
Published : Nov. 20, 2023 - 14:30
Jungkook of BTS nabbed the award for top global K-pop song at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards with his single “Seven.”
“It’s very hard to express my gratitude in words. Thank you ARMY and everyone who loves this song. Without you, I couldn’t have (received) this amazing award. While we were working on ‘Seven,’ I hoped everyone could enjoy this track, so the fact that I won this category means a lot to me. I’m so glad to share great music with everyone and thank you again Billboard for this award,” said Jungkook in his pre-recorded acceptance speech.
The award marks Jungkook’s first solo win at the Billboard Music Awards, although he has previously won 12 Billboard Music Awards as a member of BTS.
Top global K-pop song is one of the nine new award categories introduced at this year's BBMAs.
Stray Kids won the top K-pop album award with their third LP, “5-Star,” as the album topped the Billboard 200 chart in June and remained on the chart for a total of 16 weeks.
“We would like to thank all of our STAYs and all the Stray Kids everywhere all around the world. Without the love and support from everyone, we would probably not have made it this far, and if it weren't for the people who have been running by our side this whole time, the music that we create would not have been able to reach people in need,” said member Bangchang.
The honor saw Stray Kids become the second K-pop boy group in history following BTS to receive an award from BBMAs.
The group performed their singles “S-Class” and “LALALALA” for their BBMAs debut.
NewJeans won the top global K-pop artist award, a recognition for their achievements in the K-pop industry following their debut in 2022.
“To have been nominated in this category alongside such incredible artists we all look up to is an honor in itself. This award will be a reminder to us of all the love and support we’ve received. For our fans, Bunnies, we’ll try our hardest every day to make it up to (you). We strive to become artists who create music that everyone can enjoy,” said the members of NewJeans in a joint statement.
The five-member group also performed their singles “Super Shy” and “OMG” for their BBMAs debut.
NewJeans is the first K-pop girl group to perform at the event.
Blackpink also saw its first BBMA win, taking home the top K-pop touring artist award, another newly established award category this year.
Blackpink held the biggest world tour in K-pop girl group history this year.
The group's “Born Pink” tour garnered an audience of 1.8 million around the world.
More from Headlines
-
Korea draws W1.5tr in investments from US tech firms
-
Yoon says China would not benefit from trilateral cooperation with Russia, N. Korea
-
Will Suneung without ‘killer questions’ reduce reliance on private education?