K-pop artists take home 4 awards at BBMAs

Jungkook wins the award for top global K-pop song at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. (BBMAs) Jungkook wins the award for top global K-pop song at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. (BBMAs)

Jungkook of BTS nabbed the award for top global K-pop song at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards with his single “Seven.” “It’s very hard to express my gratitude in words. Thank you ARMY and everyone who loves this song. Without you, I couldn’t have (received) this amazing award. While we were working on ‘Seven,’ I hoped everyone could enjoy this track, so the fact that I won this category means a lot to me. I’m so glad to share great music with everyone and thank you again Billboard for this award,” said Jungkook in his pre-recorded acceptance speech. The award marks Jungkook’s first solo win at the Billboard Music Awards, although he has previously won 12 Billboard Music Awards as a member of BTS. Top global K-pop song is one of the nine new award categories introduced at this year's BBMAs.

Stray Kids perform at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. (JYP Entertainment) Stray Kids perform at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. (JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids won the top K-pop album award with their third LP, “5-Star,” as the album topped the Billboard 200 chart in June and remained on the chart for a total of 16 weeks. “We would like to thank all of our STAYs and all the Stray Kids everywhere all around the world. Without the love and support from everyone, we would probably not have made it this far, and if it weren't for the people who have been running by our side this whole time, the music that we create would not have been able to reach people in need,” said member Bangchang. The honor saw Stray Kids become the second K-pop boy group in history following BTS to receive an award from BBMAs. The group performed their singles “S-Class” and “LALALALA” for their BBMAs debut.

NewJeans (Ador) NewJeans (Ador)