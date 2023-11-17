LG celebrates 1st baseball championship in 29 years with discounts

LG Twins' players celebrate after winning the Game 5 of the 2023 Korean Series on Monday, clinching its first title since 1994. (Yonhap)

LG group on Friday has kicked off promotional discounts across its affiliated companies in commemoration of its professional baseball team winning its first championship in 29 years, cutting the price in various forms related to the magic number 29.

LG Twins, an affiliate of the LG Group, won Game 5 of the Korean Series against KT Wiz on Monday to clinch its first title since 1994.

LG Electronics, the flagship corporation of the group, will be giving 29 percent discounts starting 10 a.m., next Tuesday on its online shopping malls. To find which products are subject to the discount event, check the detailed information at the company's official Instagram account and the homepage of the www.lge.co.kr.

A limited Twins championship edition of LG's StanbyME Go portable touch-screen TV will be sold online starting Saturday. Raffle events will also be held at the online shop, and those wishing to participate can post a photo of themselves in front of the event poster at offline shops, along with congratulatory comments and hashtags for the event for a chance to win LG products.

LG Household & Healthcare is selling several of its products, including the BELIF The True Cream Aqua Bomb 30 set, for 29 percent of the usual price, starting Friday. The 29 percent price events are also held at the company's affiliated brands, The Face shop and Nature Collection.

LG Uplus Corp., LG's network operator, is holding 29 percent discount events for members of its IPTV service U+tv. It is also holding promotional events handing out free coupons or Twins merchandise to the users of LG Uplus applications from Friday to Nov. 29.

Check the homepages of the companies to find more about the promotional events.

LG Twins, one of three KBO teams based in Seoul, launched as MBC Chungyong in 1982 but was rebranded to LG Twins with a sponsorship change in 1990. Despite being one of the founding teams of the KBO, the team has suffered a long slump since the end of its glory days in the 1990s that included championships in 1990 and 1994.

Winning the championship had been a long-awaited goal for not only for the Twins’ fans, but also for the former LG chief, the late Koo Bon-moo. Koo was a well-known baseball fanatic who in 1997 prepared an expensive Rolex watch to be given to the series MVP the next time LG won the title.