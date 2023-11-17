Yoon, Biden, Kishida set to meet on sidelines of APEC summit

President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) and his US and Japanese counterparts, Joe Biden (center) and Fumio Kishida, addressing a joint press conference at Camp David in Maryland, on August 19. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are set to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Yoon's office said Thursday.

No other details were provided.

The three leaders last held a trilateral summit at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland in August. (Yonhap)