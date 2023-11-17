Yoon, Biden, Kishida set to meet on sidelines of APEC summit

Most Popular
Yoon, Biden, Kishida set to meet on sidelines of APEC summitBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 17, 2023 - 09:40
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are set to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Yoon's office said Thursday.
No other details were provided.
The three leaders last held a trilateral summit at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland in August. (Yonhap)
