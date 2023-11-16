[Graphic News] South Korean LPGA Rookies of the Year

Most Popular
[Graphic News] South Korean LPGA Rookies of the YearBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov. 17, 2023 - 08:01
South Korean Ryu Hae-ran has clinched the LPGA Rookie of the Year award with one tournament left this season.
Since the rise of superstar Pak Se-ri more than two decades ago, Korean female golfers have become an international force to be reckoned with in women’s professional golf tournaments.
This trend has been marked by a consistent stream of LPGA Rookie of the Year awards going to Korean women every few years. Fourteen of the past 26 rookies of the year (including this year’s) have been Korean women.
