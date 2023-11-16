[Today’s K-pop] Fantasy Boys to host live show for 2nd EP

(Credit: Pocketdoll Studio) (Credit: Pocketdoll Studio)

Rookie band Fantasy Boys are set to mark the release of their second EP with a live show, according to agency Pocketdoll Studio on Thursday. The live event for EP “Potential” will be broadcast via Tik Tok and the bandmates will discuss the makings of the new album while communicating with fans in real-time. Details of the event will be announced later. The upcoming EP was set to be released on Nov. 24 but the date was changed to Nov. 23. The 11-member act will unveil the main track in advance on a television music chart show on Thursday. Since the music video for the main track is to be released next week, the band put out a teaser video for fans Wednesday. ＆Team tops Oricon chart, hints at tour

(Credit: Hybe Japan) (Credit: Hybe Japan)

Boy band ＆Team landed atop Oricon’s daily album ranking with its first studio album, according to the latest chart published on Wednesday. LP “First Howling: Now” is the band’s third consecutive album to achieve the feat, following its debut album “First Howling: Me” and second EP “First Howling: We.” The 18-track album is the last installment of its three-part “First Howling” series. The band held a media showcase held in Tokyo Thursday to introduce the new album, which came out the previous day and Yuma surprised viewers with the news that his team is set to tour Japan and Korea starting in January. The tour, its first standalone gig, will include seven cities in Japan as well as Korea, he said adding that the bandmates are delighted to be able to hold concerts in both countries. Ateez floats teaser for 2nd LP

(Credit: KQ Entertainment) (Credit: KQ Entertainment)

Ateez uploaded posters for its forthcoming second studio album through KQ Entertainment Thursday. The posters showed the eight members each striking different poses and taking roles of as many characters -- from Seonghwa performing on stage to Mingi looking dandy in a suit -- under the band’s catchphrase “8 Makes 1 Team.” It is part of the teaser contents for LP “The World Ep. Fin: Will” that is due out on Dec. 1. The 12-track album will be fronted by “Crazy Form” and all members participated in writing the music. The band celebrated its fifth anniversary last month and the new album comes about six months after its ninth EP “The World Ep. 2: Outlaw” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200and topped Oricon’s weekly album ranking. The EP sold over 1.5 million copies in the first week, a record for the group. Kim Jaehwan to hold concert next month

(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment) (Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)