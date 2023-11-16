K-water unveils new vision to tackle climate change

Korean Water Resources Corp. CEO Yun Seog-dae declares the state-run water management agency's new vision at its headquarters in Daejeon, Thursday. (Korean Water Resources Corp.)

Korean Water Resources Corp., or K-water, on Thursday declared its new vision to be that of a “global water corporation leading solutions for climate change,” with the aim of promoting the nation’s green industry and providing people with clean water resources.

On Thursday, CEO Yun Seog-dae announced the corporation’s new management principles for a “new age of water,” in response to rapid climate change, at K-water headquarters in Daejeon.

As a corporation that places the people's lives and safety as a top priority, it has organized four teams of water experts -- including water management, future strategy, smart technology and organizational innovation -- to strengthen its capabilities.

Under the core values of “safety, dynamics, fairness,” K-water announced five new action plans to fulfill its new vision and confront climate change, which affects our water, the corporation said.

With a digital transformation, the corporation will first secure safe and clean water resources by mapping water grids, building smart dams and preventing outbreaks of green tide.

It will also provide high-tech companies gaining momentum in the semiconductor and secondary battery industries with a supply of quality water for industrial use as well as renewable energy to lower trade barriers.

In addition to realizing a smart city based on water energy, K-water will serve as the bridge from the nation’s enterprises to the global water industry, leading Korea to the center of solutions for sustainable water management.

“Based on water management that promises safety for the people, dynamic growth together with companies and cities and fair business practices, K-water will firmly take a step forward to the new age of water,” said Yun.