S-Oil supports Korea Coast Guard

S-Oil supports Korea Coast GuardBy Song Jung-hyun
Published : Nov. 15, 2023 - 15:14
South Korean oil refiner S-Oil on Wednesday donated a fund of 270 million won ($207,408) at a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Korea Coast Guard in Incheon, together with the Korea National Council on Social Welfare, as part of its ongoing program to support the nation’s coast guard officers.
The fund will be used to honor coast guard officers it deems "heroes," support medical treatment for coast guard officers and provide tuition scholarships for children of officers killed in the line of duty.
In 2013, S-Oil signed an agreement with the KCG and the Korea National Council on Social Welfare to support and boost the spirits of coast guard officers who safeguard the country’s maritime territory and the lives of its people in various ways, such as through rescuing ships in distress, tackling marine pollution and cracking down on illegal fishing vessels.
Since then, it has been donating funds to support various KCG programs and hosting the award ceremony.
“The nation’s coast guard officers, who risk their lives to rescue people’s lives even under challenging circumstances, are true heroes of our society," said S-Oil CEO Anwar al-Hejazi.
“Going forward, we will continue to provide our unwavering support for Korea’s coast guard."
-
junghyun792@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Song Jung-hyun
