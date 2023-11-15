Seventeen urges global youth to 'dream together' at UNESCO

K-pop group Seventeen hosts a special session during the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, on Tuesday. (Pledis Entertainment) K-pop group Seventeen hosts a special session during the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, on Tuesday. (Pledis Entertainment)

K-pop group Seventeen took center stage at the UNESCO Youth Forum on Tuesday, becoming a beacon for growth through solidarity among young people around the globe. The multinational group stepped up to the podium at UNESCO's headquarters in Paris as the first K-pop group to address UNESCO at its main hall. Twelve members of the 13-member group appeared on stage wearing simple black suits. Member S. Coups was absent due to a leg injury. The band hosted a special session on the first day of the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum held during the biennial General Conference. Six members hailing from three different countries addressed the audience in three different languages, sharing their own stories of how they overcame challenges and worked together toward achieving a shared goal -- a journey which is still ongoing. Seung-kwan, whose full name is Boo Seung-kwan, opened the session by talking about his childhood on Jeju Island. "It was on this beautiful island, so far from the capital, Seoul, that I worked towards my dreams, which were to leave this treasured yet small island to get out into the bigger world to perform in front of a sea of fans -- the dream of becoming a K-pop star," the singer said. Jeju Island is the only place in the world to be designated as a Biosphere Reserve, a Natural World Heritage Site and a Global Geopark by UNESCO. "The little boy who dreamed of a big future from that World Heritage island now stands here at the UNESCO headquarters today," he said. Embarking on the same dream much further away from Seoul was Jun, who grew up in Shenzhen, China. "I still vividly recall the moment when our members met for the first time back in 2012," Jun, whose real name is Wen Jun Hui, said in his native language. "There we were, youths from different hometowns and using different languages gathered for a shared dream. I could tell I was surrounded by a group of incredibly talented people." Among the shining talents, Jun had felt worried that he might fall behind and even hinder the other members on their path to achieving their dreams. "Because I was formerly a child actor, all of this was very new. ... Also, language was another barrier I had to overcome, as I couldn't speak a word of Korean," he recalled.

K-pop group Seventeen poses for picture at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, on Tuesday. (Pledis Entertainment) K-pop group Seventeen poses for picture at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, on Tuesday. (Pledis Entertainment)

It was Seventeen's members who supported him on his way. Every member encouraged him and tried to connect through gestures and facial expressions. In return, Jun also gave his best shot at learning Korean, "mainly because I wanted to be able to talk to my friends with ease," he said. "From the day we met in 2012 to today, each day has helped me to have complete faith that, as long as we're together, I'm not afraid of failure. I can't do it alone, but all of us can do it together. We share a dream," said Jun. Seventeen's members are where they are today because they did not give up in the face of adversity. "The 13 of us got here one step at a time, with full support for one another and we will continue on," he said, adding, "Where there is a friend, there is confidence and courage." As the nation's top-selling artist rewriting K-pop's history even in its ninth year of debut, Seventeen had not anticipated to break out so big in its early days, member Woozi looked back. "People liked to point out that 13 members was too many for a boy band. Many also believed our average age, which was 17 at the time we debuted, was too young for us to get along well and to discover and build our original sound," Woozi, whose Korean name is Lee Ji-hun, recollected. Although it may have been a bitter pill to swallow, the critics weren't totally wrong, the rapper said. "Everything came down to one question: Could we overcome these limits together?" Despite being teased for being so young, Seventeen's members discovered that their youth was their power. "We were too young to be discouraged. Our passion for our dream wasn't even slightly deterred," Woozi said.

K-pop group Seventeen poses for picture at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, on Tuesday. (Pledis Entertainment) K-pop group Seventeen poses for picture at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, on Tuesday. (Pledis Entertainment)

The success was not immediate, yet the whole time they spent together was enjoyable. The more people outside of the band made negative comments, the more the members encouraged each other and banded together through hope. "Our group's unique approach of teaching and learning from each other, and having fun while doing so, was our own special way of growing. We came together as one and Seventeen's identity started to take shape," he added. Formed in 2015, the group gained phenomenal popularity around the world through its cheerful energy and the hopeful messages its music conveys. In 2021, all the members together renewed their contracts with Pledis Entertainment, an extraordinary case in K-pop where such a multi-member band overcame the notorious seven-year mark, when teams usually break apart or lose members. The success of the group also lies in the members' collaborative spirit and will to stick together. Reaching a consensus between 13 different minds was no easy game, but through their journey, all the members came together as one. For every album, they made sure all the members' opinions and voices were heard. "If even one of us feels differently about a song, it is considered incomplete. If a musical piece doesn't resonate with us, the people listening would likely feel the same way," said Woozi, who is also the team's main producer. "Trying to find the best ways to foster a better society while accounting for everyone's opinions is no small feat. But we have learned ourselves that diverse voices lead to impactful solutions," Woozi said, addressing some 170 youth representatives from around 150 countries. The group's efforts to encourage people to pursue their dreams have extended beyond their work in the K-pop industry. According to Min-gyu, who spoke in Korean, the members have been supporting children in Tanzania since 2016. "We received our first payment as singers. It wasn't a big amount but we were happy and wanted to share the happiness," he remembered. S. Coups, Jeong-han, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Won-woo, Woozi, The8, Min-gyu, DK, Seung-kwan, Vernon and Dino -- Min-gyu called out the 13 names, which he said became the names of the 13 goats they gifted that year to Tanzanian children. "I'll raise this goat well for my dream," one of the children wrote in a letter to the bandmates, and the phrase "for my dream" rang deeply inside him, said Min-gyu, whose full name is Kim Min-gyu. "I was taken back to the moments we've worked for our dreams. In December 2015, at our first standalone gig held 6 months after our debut, less than 800 fans came. Our debut album sold 1,400 copies. ... Now, in our ninth year, we've become a group capable of selling 15 million albums annually. Over a million people watch our concerts online and in person now," Min-gyu said.

K-pop group Seventeen poses for picture at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, on Tuesday. (Pledis Entertainment) K-pop group Seventeen poses for picture at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, on Tuesday. (Pledis Entertainment)