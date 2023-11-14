LG companies hint at grand promotions to celebrate Twins' big win

LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo watches the baseball game between the LG Twins and KT Wiz at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

LG Group affiliates, including the country's leading home appliance maker, LG Electronics, are preparing grand promotional events to celebrate the first championship win of its baseball team, the LG Twins, in 29 years.

The Twins defeated the KT Wiz 6-2 in Game 5 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, claiming the best-of-seven series 4-1 on Monday, for their first championship since 1994.

"I am really grateful to the fans who have shown unchanging love and support for the LG Twins, waiting the long time of 29 years,” LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo said after the game. Koo watched the game wearing the team's signature shiny jacket.

“I would also like to thank and congratulate the proud players and the staff for impressing us every moment.”

LG Electronics said it is preparing to launch a grand sales promotion event, to offer its home appliances and IT gadgets at special prices. The company said it is discussing the details and will soon make an announcement.

LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier, and LG Household and Health Care, a major consumer goods company selling cosmetics, beverages and household goods, also said they are preparing promotional events.

LG Electronics already launched a lottery event to cheer for the LG Twins in September, to give out autographed Twins jackets and uniforms as well as fried chicken coupons to its customers.

It was in 1990 when LG acquired MBC Blue Dragon, a Seoul club that was launched in 1982, and changed the name to the LG Twins. LG's team won the Korean Series championship in its first year in 1990, and again in 1994.

Then-Chairman Koo Bon-moo, who owned the baseball team and had much affection for it, bought a Rolex watch in 1998 -- four years after the team's second championship -- for the team to give to its next Korean Series MVP winner.