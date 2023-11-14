LG companies hint at grand promotions to celebrate Twins' big win

Most Popular
-
1
[Graphic News] Nearly 40,000 S. Koreans die by suicide over past 3 years: data
-
2
S. Korea, US defense chiefs discuss 'tailored deterrence strategy' on N. Korea
-
3
LG Twins crowned champions for 1st time since 1994 as S. Korean baseball season ends
-
4
S. Korea, US revise deterrence strategy amid growing NK threats
-
5
Drug scandals intoxicating the entertainment scene
-
6
Business groups condemn labor union immunity bill
-
7
‘Feminist’ and ‘mama’s boy’ make the least desirable dates in Korea, survey finds
-
8
LG Twins capture 1st Korean Series title in 29 years
-
9
[From the Scene] Building 100-year heritage: Hyundai starts work on Ulsan EV plant
-
10
S. Korea, US, Japan agree framework for military exercises
LG companies hint at grand promotions to celebrate Twins' big winBy Jo He-rim
Published : Nov. 14, 2023 - 15:26
LG Group affiliates, including the country's leading home appliance maker, LG Electronics, are preparing grand promotional events to celebrate the first championship win of its baseball team, the LG Twins, in 29 years.
The Twins defeated the KT Wiz 6-2 in Game 5 of the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, claiming the best-of-seven series 4-1 on Monday, for their first championship since 1994.
"I am really grateful to the fans who have shown unchanging love and support for the LG Twins, waiting the long time of 29 years,” LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo said after the game. Koo watched the game wearing the team's signature shiny jacket.
“I would also like to thank and congratulate the proud players and the staff for impressing us every moment.”
LG Electronics said it is preparing to launch a grand sales promotion event, to offer its home appliances and IT gadgets at special prices. The company said it is discussing the details and will soon make an announcement.
LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier, and LG Household and Health Care, a major consumer goods company selling cosmetics, beverages and household goods, also said they are preparing promotional events.
LG Electronics already launched a lottery event to cheer for the LG Twins in September, to give out autographed Twins jackets and uniforms as well as fried chicken coupons to its customers.
It was in 1990 when LG acquired MBC Blue Dragon, a Seoul club that was launched in 1982, and changed the name to the LG Twins. LG's team won the Korean Series championship in its first year in 1990, and again in 1994.
Then-Chairman Koo Bon-moo, who owned the baseball team and had much affection for it, bought a Rolex watch in 1998 -- four years after the team's second championship -- for the team to give to its next Korean Series MVP winner.
After 25 years, the LG Twins' Oh Ji-hwan was selected as this year's Korean Series MVP winner, and was the one to receive the Rolex watch.
While expressing gratitude, Oh said he would give the watch to current LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, as it is an artifact left by the late chairman. Koo Kwang-mo is the son of Koo Bon-moo.
“The burden (of the present) is heavy. I will take it on behalf of the team but want to deliver it to Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, as it is an artifact left by the late chairman," Oh said.
The price of the watch at the time of purchase was about 80 million won ($60,185). Now the model is no longer sold but can be found selling for double the original price second-hand.
The LG Twins are also expected to open up the Awamori Shochu Japanese rice liquor that the late chairman had bought to celebrate the next championship.
More from Headlines
-
UNC members renew commitment against any NK armed attack
-
S. Korea hosts inaugural defense ministerial meeting of UNC member states
-
[Herald Interview] Inaugural meeting maps UNC 2.0 amid shifting security dynamics