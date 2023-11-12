Hyungji Group chairman wins Gold Tower award

South Korean retail giant Hyungji Group Chairman Choi Byung-oh has won the Gold Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit, the highest honor in the trade sector awarded by the government, for his outstanding contributions to the nation’s textiles industry.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy and the Korea Federation of Textile Industries on Friday recognized 47 business leaders in commemoration of the 37th Textile Day.

Choi, in particular, was recognized for boosting the competitiveness of the domestic textiles industry, diversifying the fashion business, creating new jobs and leading eco-friendly management practices.

With the new Gold Tower, he marked a new high following the Iron Tower and Silver Tower medals received in 2004 and 2010, respectively.

“This year's award means a lot to me, who believed that fashion can make the world happier,” said Chairman Choi. “I will continue to help promote the development of Korea’s textiles and fashion industry.”

Choi’s business journey began 41 years ago as a clothing wholesaler in eastern Seoul's Dongdaemun Market.

Launched in 1996, fashion empire Hyungji now operates 17 clothing brands with some 2,000 branches across the nation, including Crocodile Ladies, Esquire, Yezac and Elite school uniforms. The fashion group seeks to create an inspiring working culture together with affiliates such as Hyungji I&C, Hyungji Elite and Castelbajac.

As a first-generation leader of Korea’s fashion industry, Hyungji is boosting its efforts to nurture and sponsor future entrepreneurs, especially university students.

Setting environmental, social and governance practices as a core value, the company also uses Korean-made textiles and renewable materials such as corn and bamboo to make clothes.

Choi also serves as the chairman of the Korea Federation of Textile Industries and Korean Apparel Industry Association, supporting overseas expansion of the Korean textiles and fashion industry, the company said.