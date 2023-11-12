Modern pentathlete wins Dong-A Otsuka scholarship

Modern pentathlete Shin Su-min (center) poses for a photo during the Youth Hero Prize ceremony held at the Korea Scout Association's headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Dong-A Otsuka)

South Korea’s leading beverage maker Dong-A Otsuka said Friday that it delivered scholarship funds worth 5 million won ($3,800) to Shin Su-min, a teenage modern pentathlete, at the 17th Youth Hero Prize ceremony hosted by the Korea Scout Association.

The award, launched in 2007 by the KSA, aims to nurture future talents by recognizing prospective youths in a total of five categories including physical sports, academics, culture & art, community service, and scouting.

Among those five categories, Dong-A Otsuka has been sponsoring the physical sports category by donating Pocari Sweat Youth Hero Scholarships.

Shin, a high-school student, has won championship titles both at home and abroad. She is considered a next-generation athlete in modern pentathlon which comprises five sports: fencing, swimming, equestrian jumping, pistol shooting and cross-country running.

In particular, she won two gold medals at the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne Youth World Championship in Italy in September 2022.

“Shin has shown stellar performances in diverse areas of sports, especially claiming double championships at both U17 and U19 levels in last year’s UIPM in Italy," stated Lee Jin-sook, executive director of Dong-A Otsuka.

“We hope that she will grow to become one of the nation’s leading athletes. ”