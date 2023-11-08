Hyundai Elevator showcases smart lifts at trade expo

Hyundai Elevator's exhibition booth at the 2023 International Lift Expo Korea, or ILEK, runs Wednesday to Friday in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. (Hyundai Elevator)

Hyundai Elevator is showcasing its cutting-edge elevator technology for smart cities and its latest urban air mobility vision at this week’s International Lift Expo Korea held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

From Wednesday to Friday, Hyundai Elevator will present its vertical mobility system and smart elevator solution, dubbed Maintenance Innovation & Real-time Information (MIRI) service, at an exhibition booth.

“The elevator industry today is facing unprecedented changes with the fourth industrial revolution,” said Cho Jae-cheon, CEO of Hyundai Elevator.

“During this year’s ILEK, we will showcase the blueprint of the future elevator industry with UAM, robots, AI and IoT.”

At the exhibition, the company will further elaborate on its smart city vertiport named H-Port, which was first unveiled at Saudi Arabia’s Neom City project roadshow in Seoul this July.

While having a separate sky garage for landing and takeoff, H-Port can also safely store, charge and manage UAM within the vertiport. With its existing elevator technology, Hyundai Elevator is giving momentum to build the most critical infrastructure for air mobility in urban areas with limited spaces, the company said.

The company will also display key technologies of MIRI, an advanced elevator maintenance and monitoring service that uses artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, big data and cloud technologies, it added.