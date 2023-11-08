Posco's charity foundation supports 300,000 people

Most Popular
-
6
From Itaewon to Hollywood, Park Seo-joon enters Marvel universe
-
7
Yoon vows to move up completion of GTX commuter rail networks
-
8
[Israel-Hamas war] Lessons from Hamas attack: Is S. Korea prepared for unconventional conflict?
-
9
S. Korean family returns home after fleeing Gaza via Egypt
-
10
Visa applications open for additional 12,900 foreign workers
Posco's charity foundation supports 300,000 peopleBy Song Jung-hyun
Published : Nov. 8, 2023 - 15:23
South Korean steelmaker Posco on Wednesday held a 10th-anniversary ceremony of its social outreach foundation called "Posco 1 percent Foundation," to reflect on its outcomes over the past decade and to honor those who made outstanding contributions to the campaign.
The foundation has been run by voluntary participation of its employees and executives who donate 1 percent of their wages which is then used to organize social outreach programs both at home and abroad to support underprivileged communities.
Since its launch in November 2013, it has gradually expanded in scale to include the participation of its partner companies and charity organizations, enabling the execution of diverse social contribution campaigns including education programs for underprivileged children, financial aid for the disabled and multicultural families, as well as donations for war veterans, among others.
Currently with over 98 percent participation of its company employees, its annual donation exceeds 10 billion won and its cumulative donations reached 89.8 billion won.
With over 35,000 donors and 300,000 beneficiaries over the past decade, the sharing campaign has become the largest among domestic non-profit corporations.
A total of 22 officials attended the event on the day, including Posco Group CEO Choi Jeong-woo, who also chairs the foundation, key executives and employees of the steel giant, and its external partners.
During the ceremony, Posco unveiled a new brand identity for the foundation, which incorporated green leaves and earth into the design to convey messages of hope and its renewed commitment to its social mission.
Additionally, it also awarded a stand-out employee, three charity organizations, and six partner companies for their contributions.
"Going forward, through continuous social endeavors, we will continue to expand our ongoing social contribution activities to drive meaningful changes in our society,” Choi said at the event.
More from Headlines
-
US Treasury removes Korea from currency manipulation watchlist
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan to dicuss NK threats
-
N. Korea still has goal of normalizing ties with US: KINU president