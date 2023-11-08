Nexon boasts IP leadership with latest titles

South Korean game developer and publisher Nexon has proved its global competitiveness in intellectual property through the two latest original titles -- Dave the Diver and Wars of Prasia.

Shortly after its global release on June 28, the adventure video game Dave the Diver topped the July weekly sales chart on Steam, the US-based PC game distribution platform.

It was also introduced and recommended by several major media outlets, including The Washington Post.

As of September, the game's cumulative sales figure logged over 2 million copies, becoming Nexon’s most successful PC-based game ever.

“The international success of Dave the Diver is largely attributed to the unique integration of its business simulator elements with its ocean adventure, as its eponymous protagonist Dave runs and manages a sushi restaurant at night after daytime (fishing),” a Nexon official said.

“(The game's) everyday people and ordinary-looking characters, coupled with '90s-style retro graphics, have broadened the game's appeal to a wider range of age groups encompassing both young and old generations.”

In late October, the game’s new version for Nintendo Switch also made its debut.

“The grip and vibrations of Joy-Con sticks are believed to enhance the user experience of daytime ocean exploration and fish hunting,” said Hwang Jae-ho, the director of Dave the Dive.

Meanwhile, Wars of Prasia is the company’s new massively multiplayer online role-playing game, or MMORPG, whose PC and mobile versions were launched in March.