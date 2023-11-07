Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Election calculus dominates debate on Seoul expansion plan

    Election calculus dominates debate on Seoul expansion plan
  2. 2

    S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt

    S. Korean family fleeing Gaza departs for Seoul via Egypt
  3. 3

    Breaking silence over drug allegations, G-Dragon appears for questioning

    Breaking silence over drug allegations, G-Dragon appears for questioning
  4. 4

    Samsung family members selling W2.6 trillion worth of shares to cover inheritance taxes

    Samsung family members selling W2.6 trillion worth of shares to cover inheritance taxes
  5. 5

    Stock market soars as short selling ban takes effect

    Stock market soars as short selling ban takes effect
  1. 6

    Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning

    Cold wave hit S. Korea amid forecast of even chillier morning
  2. 7

    Man arrested for assaulting woman for having short hair

    Man arrested for assaulting woman for having short hair
  3. 8

    Hyundai to develop own cheaper batteries for EVs

    Hyundai to develop own cheaper batteries for EVs
  4. 9

    Yoon vows to move up completion of GTX commuter rail networks

    Yoon vows to move up completion of GTX commuter rail networks
  5. 10

    S. Korean family returns home after fleeing Gaza via Egypt

    S. Korean family returns home after fleeing Gaza via Egypt
피터빈트

Samsung C&T gears for 2023 Smart City Expo World Congress

By Mun So-jeong

Published : Nov. 7, 2023 - 14:41

    • Link copied

Samsung C&T's exhibition booth in the 2023 Smart City Expo World Congress, or SCEWC, scheduled to be held from Tuesday to Thursday in Barcelona, Spain. (Samsung C&T) Samsung C&T's exhibition booth in the 2023 Smart City Expo World Congress, or SCEWC, scheduled to be held from Tuesday to Thursday in Barcelona, Spain. (Samsung C&T)

The engineering and construction division of Samsung C&T Corporation is taking part in the “2023 Smart City Expo World Congress” held in Barcelona to showcase its innovative smart city model ideas, the company said Tuesday.

Kicking off Tuesday, SCEWC is the world’s biggest expo on urban innovation, serving as a meeting point between industry and government leaders.

This year, the E&C division of Samsung C&T is presenting a smart city model jointly developed with its subsidiary Samoo Architects & Engineers, the nation’s leading architectural design firm.

The model will suggest six solutions that could help materialize the new urban era: a renewable energy and energy storage system, biogas use, modular design, smart logistics, a new "home platform" and a new building platform.

During the three-day exhibition, Samsung C&T is expected to establish strategic partnerships with ABB, a leader in electrification and automation based in Switzerland, Biokraft, a Nordic biogas producer, and Estonian manufacturing expert in modular houses, Harmet.

“This year’s SCEWC is a great opportunity to showcase Samsung C&T’s smart city solutions and models, ramping up its presence in the global smart city market,” said Kim Seh-eun, new business development manager at Samsung C&T.

More from Headlines