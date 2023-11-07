Samsung C&T gears for 2023 Smart City Expo World Congress

Samsung C&T's exhibition booth in the 2023 Smart City Expo World Congress, or SCEWC, scheduled to be held from Tuesday to Thursday in Barcelona, Spain. (Samsung C&T)

The engineering and construction division of Samsung C&T Corporation is taking part in the “2023 Smart City Expo World Congress” held in Barcelona to showcase its innovative smart city model ideas, the company said Tuesday.

Kicking off Tuesday, SCEWC is the world’s biggest expo on urban innovation, serving as a meeting point between industry and government leaders.

This year, the E&C division of Samsung C&T is presenting a smart city model jointly developed with its subsidiary Samoo Architects & Engineers, the nation’s leading architectural design firm.

The model will suggest six solutions that could help materialize the new urban era: a renewable energy and energy storage system, biogas use, modular design, smart logistics, a new "home platform" and a new building platform.

During the three-day exhibition, Samsung C&T is expected to establish strategic partnerships with ABB, a leader in electrification and automation based in Switzerland, Biokraft, a Nordic biogas producer, and Estonian manufacturing expert in modular houses, Harmet.

“This year’s SCEWC is a great opportunity to showcase Samsung C&T’s smart city solutions and models, ramping up its presence in the global smart city market,” said Kim Seh-eun, new business development manager at Samsung C&T.