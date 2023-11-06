S-Oil awards citizen heroes of this year

Most Popular
S-Oil awards citizen heroes of this yearBy Mun So-jeong
Published : Nov. 6, 2023 - 16:21
South Korean oil refiner S-Oil said Monday it had delivered 140 million won ($107,700) and citizen honor awards to recognize 21 citizens who accomplished feats of heroism by risking their lives to help others this year.
Under the partnership with Korea National Council on Social Welfare, the 2023 Hero Neighbors Award ceremony was held at S-Oil headquarters in Seoul, on Monday.
A 58-year-old bus driver identified by his family name of Lee, who died while saving his passengers in Osong, North Chungcheong province, when a flash flood inundated the tunnel this July, was nominated for the citizen honor award.
In addition, 20 people, including middle and high school students, from all over the nation were awarded for their brave sacrifices.
“Citizens who come forward to help people in danger are the real heroes of our society,” said S-Oil CEO Anwar al-Hejazi. “Just as these brave neighbors, S-Oil will continue to be a reliable, solid companion of our society.”
Since 2008, S-Oil has recognized 308 citizens and awarded more than 2 billion won to encourage and support those who made sacrifices to save others in dire situations.
munsojeong@heraldcorp.com
