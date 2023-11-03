LG CNS, NYC, AmCham Korea forge partnerships on digital transformation

From left: LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon, NYC Mayor Eric Adams and AmCham Korea Chairman James Kim pose for a picture at a signing ceremony for their new partnership at New York City Hall, New York. (LG CNS)

Korean IT solutions provider LG CNS forged a trilateral partnership with New York City and the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, agreeing to work together on the digital transformation of New York, the company said on Friday.

The three signed a memorandum of understanding for digital transformation partnerships at New York City Hall, with LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and AmCham Chairman James Kim in attendance.

“With this digital transformation partnership, we have made a meaningful step forward in providing excellent opportunities for New Yorkers,” said NYC Mayor Eric Adams, adding, “We will wait for the day to welcome the world’s leading IT solutions provider LG CNS in NYC.”

“We will support NYC to drive sustainable growth with digital transformation technologies,” LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon said.

Under the strategic technology partnership, LG CNS, as an expert in digital innovation, will implement cutting-edge artificial intelligence, digital twins, the Internet of Things and blockchain technologies in New York, the largest city in the US by population, the company said.

In addition to opening up internship opportunities for university students in New York, the Korean company will also support minority and women-owned business enterprises designated by the city, the company added.

LG CNS also said it is discussing a plan to launch a new office in New York with the city officials and AmCham, and that it will make a decision after a thorough review.

Starting with this partnership, LG CNS will expand its smart city, e-government and cloud computing businesses into North America, the company said.