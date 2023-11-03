LG CNS, NYC, AmCham Korea forge partnerships on digital transformation

Most Popular
-
1
Kim Jong-un orders support for Palestine in Israel-Hamas war: NIS
-
2
BOK breathes sigh of relief after Fed pauses rate hikes
-
3
Supreme Court acquits ex-coast guard leadership over Sewol ferry sinking
-
4
N. Korea appears to have resumed regular flights to Beijing
-
5
Kakao taxi-hailing service ‘unethical,’ says Yoon
-
6
Asiana to sell cargo biz to help Korean Air win EU approval for takeover
-
7
More mosquitoes in Seoul this fall: report
-
8
JCS says N. Korea might have provided Russia with short-range ballistic missiles
-
9
S. Korean military detects signs of NK supplying ballistic missiles to Russia
-
10
[Graphic News] Over 4,000 people have fallen victim to ‘jeonse’ frauds this year: data
LG CNS, NYC, AmCham Korea forge partnerships on digital transformationBy Mun So-jeong
Published : Nov. 3, 2023 - 15:44
Korean IT solutions provider LG CNS forged a trilateral partnership with New York City and the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, agreeing to work together on the digital transformation of New York, the company said on Friday.
The three signed a memorandum of understanding for digital transformation partnerships at New York City Hall, with LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and AmCham Chairman James Kim in attendance.
“With this digital transformation partnership, we have made a meaningful step forward in providing excellent opportunities for New Yorkers,” said NYC Mayor Eric Adams, adding, “We will wait for the day to welcome the world’s leading IT solutions provider LG CNS in NYC.”
“We will support NYC to drive sustainable growth with digital transformation technologies,” LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon said.
Under the strategic technology partnership, LG CNS, as an expert in digital innovation, will implement cutting-edge artificial intelligence, digital twins, the Internet of Things and blockchain technologies in New York, the largest city in the US by population, the company said.
In addition to opening up internship opportunities for university students in New York, the Korean company will also support minority and women-owned business enterprises designated by the city, the company added.
LG CNS also said it is discussing a plan to launch a new office in New York with the city officials and AmCham, and that it will make a decision after a thorough review.
Starting with this partnership, LG CNS will expand its smart city, e-government and cloud computing businesses into North America, the company said.
More from Headlines
-
Japan returns favor again by flying 15 Korean nationals out of Israel
-
Foreign exchange reserves fall for third consecutive month
-
Bedbug reports cause jitters across S. Korea