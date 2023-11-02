The poster for the fifth Yangjae Flower Festa, which kicks off Friday (Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation)

Hosted by the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation (aT), the 5th Yangjae Flower Festa kicks off Friday at the aT center in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul, with the goal of sharing the value of flowers in our daily lives.

Under the slogan “Blossom the Earth,” this year’s three-day flower festival will discuss the future of the floriculture industry amid a global trend of pushing for net zero emissions.

This year’s event is the first indoor flower show to be hosted by aT. The corporation has prepared a flower flea market and exhibition booths for enterprises, as well as the art pieces of over 100 florists and a separate exhibition for cymbidium goeringii, also known as the noble orchid, which is a flower found in Korea and other parts of East Asia.

The festival will also showcase the national flowers of 102 countries, delivering the message that the world can be united through flowers.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the beauty of floriculture by enjoying one-day classes and taking pictures at colorful photo spots filled with flowers.

While sales of flowers are relatively low in November, under the supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs, the Yangjae Flower Festa is expected to be a foothold for a stable supply chain and revitalize the nation’s flower and plant industry.

The exhibition hall is also near Yangjae Flower Market Center, the largest wholesale flower market in Seoul.

“Above all, I hope this event will serve as an opportunity to showcase the beauty and warmth of flowers to citizens who are tired of repetitive daily lives,” said Kim Chun-jin, CEO of aT. “We will continue to spread happiness through the values of flowers and plants.”

Admission is free for all visitors. Those who registered in advance through the official website -- flowerfesta.co.kr -- can enter without waiting in line.