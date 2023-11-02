PPP decides to lift membership suspensions of ex-party leader Lee, Daegu Mayor Hong

Most Popular
-
1
Subway car seats to be removed in two subway cars for more space: Seoul Metro
-
2
Rental fraudster’s ‘luxury life’ sparks anger
-
3
Yoon doubles down on cutting national debt in 2024 budget speech
-
4
K-pop targets global audience with English lyrics
-
5
Exports log first rise in 13 months in sign of trade recovery for Korea
-
6
Kim Jong-un orders support for Palestine in wake of Israel-Hamas war: NIS
-
7
In early 2029, Earth will likely breach key warming threshold: scientists
-
8
Somber palaces, tombs swathed in fall colors
-
9
Halloween weekend sees 65 police calls
-
10
Open hatred of Jews surges globally, inflamed by Gaza war
PPP decides to lift membership suspensions of ex-party leader Lee, Daegu Mayor HongBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 2, 2023 - 10:46
The ruling People Power Party decided Thursday to lift the membership suspensions imposed on former party leader Lee Jun-seok and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo over alleged misconduct, endorsing one of the first reform measures recommended by its innovation committee.
The PPP accepted the committee's "grand amnesty" request and nullified the disciplinary measures taken against Lee, Hong and two other members in a gesture of unity before next year's general elections, according to committee member Oh Shin-hwan.
"The ethics committee's decisions ... should be respected as they were made with reasonable reasoning and standards, but the innovation committee's proposal for party cohesion should also be respected," PPP's leader Kim Gi-hyeon said at a Supreme Council meeting.
"While there may be differing opinions, embracing the values and authenticity of innovation is the right direction to pursue."
Lee had his party membership suspended for 1 1/2 years in 2022 over allegations of sexual bribery and an attempted cover-up. Hong was suspended for 10 months early this year over criticism he played golf when the country was struggling with damage from heavy downpours.
Along with Lee and Hong, the party canceled the membership suspensions on three-term lawmaker Kim Jae-won and Kim Cheol-kun, a former aide to ex-leader Lee. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Blinken to discuss Russia, Middle East, N. Korea during visit to Seoul: State Department
-
N. Korea appears to have resumed regular flights to Beijing
-
PPP launches special committee on plan to include Gimpo into Seoul