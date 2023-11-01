Kakao Mobility announces plan to overhaul commission system amid monopoly criticism

Most Popular
-
1
Subway car seats to be removed in two subway cars for more space: Seoul Metro
-
2
Yoon pledges to put top priority on stabilizing prices, livelihoods amid global economic challenges
-
3
Rental fraudster’s ‘luxury life’ sparks anger
-
4
Yoon doubles down on cutting national debt in 2024 budget speech
-
5
K-pop targets global audience with English lyrics
-
6
In early 2029, Earth will likely breach key warming threshold: scientists
-
7
Halloween weekend sees 65 police calls
-
8
On verge of closing, rural school tries to lure students with financial benefits
-
9
[Editorial] Spreading drug use
-
10
[Graphic News] S. Korea’s malaria cases reach highest level in 12 years
Kakao Mobility announces plan to overhaul commission system amid monopoly criticismBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 1, 2023 - 21:37
Kakao Mobility Corp., the operator of the nation's leading taxi-hailing service, said Wednesday it plans to overhaul its commission system amid growing criticism over the company's purported monopolistic market practices.
Kakao Mobility said in a press release that it plans to meet with the taxi industry in the near future to collect opinions regarding its taxi hailing commission system for the company's Kakao T service.
The announcement was made hours after President Yoon Suk Yeol raised concerns of monopolistic market practices, especially those in the banking and taxi-hailing sectors.
In particular, Yoon pointed out concerns over business practices by Kakao Mobility, alleging the company as having misused its market dominance.
Kakao Mobility said that it acknowledges the various concerns that have been recently raised.
The company is a mobility subsidiary of South Korea's tech giant Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's top mobile messenger KakaoTalk.
Kakao has been bombarded with negative press recently, especially over allegations of stock price manipulation by its executives.
It has been accused of allegedly inflating the stock price of K-pop agency SM Entertainment Co. by investing some 240 billion won ($177.6 million) to win a bidding war against Hybe Co., the K-pop powerhouse behind global superstar BTS, in February.
Last week, the Financial Supervisory Service, the financial watchdog, referred Kakao, Kakao Entertainment and three of the company's senior executives, including chief investment officer Bae Jae-hyun, who was arrested earlier this month, to prosecutors over the allegations. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Exports log first rise in 13 months in sign of trade recovery for Korea
-
Israeli military jets strike Gaza, says Hamas commander killed
-
NK closes embassy in Spain after shutting down 2 missions in Africa