AmCham reaffirms Korea-US alliance in Washington

A delegation from the American Chamber of Commerce, led by Chairman and CEO James Kim (front, third from right), pose for a photo upon their three-day visit to Washington on Oct.24-26. (AmCham)

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea said Wednesday that its delegation successfully concluded the three-day trip to Washington from Oct. 24-26, as part of its annual business promotion program it calls “Doorknock.”

Over the course of three days, the delegation reaffirmed bilateral ties the two countries have established over the last seven decades, convening with key government officials of the Joe Biden administration as well as members of the US Congress.

It also held over 30 meetings with key figures of the US Department of Commerce, Department of State, Customs and Border Protection, Office of the US Trade Representative and White House, among others.

The 70th anniversary of the US-South Korean alliance was stressed especially during a luncheon hosted by South Korean Ambassador to the US Cho Hyun-dong.

The delegation also explored the next stage for the economic partnership and diverse cooperation opportunities in a meeting with the White House’s Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell, the main highlight of the trip.

In particular, it secured resounding support from Campbell in promoting South Korea as a central hub in Asia, under the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

“This year’s visit has undeniably been an inspiring demonstration of the steadfast trust and partnership between the two countries. It reflects the robust strength of our friendship and solidifies the foundation for the next 70 years of our bilateral economic cooperation,” AmCham Korea Chairman and CEO James Kim assessed.

AmCham added that this year's Doorknock program was further enriched by the participation of prominent Korean firms including Hyundai Motor Group, Kia and Posco, along with key officials from global tech firms including Google and Amazon Web Service.

Additionally, starting next year, it plans to expand the Doorknock program, specifically targeting South Korean companies, by including visits to individual US states.