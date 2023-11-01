LG, Hyundai, YouTube team up for in-car infotainment system

LG Electronics said Wednesday that it was supplying its in-vehicle infotainment system for Hyundai Motor Group’s upcoming Genesis vehicles from next year, allowing both drivers and passengers to stream a variety of entertainment content, including YouTube videos.

The new system is based on LG’s own webOS that has already been operating on 200 million units of LG smart TVs worldwide.

LG, Hyundai and YouTube have teamed up to adjust the system to enable the YouTube app to run on moving vehicles.

LG said the system will be topped on the 2024 models of Genesis GV80 and GV80 Coupe, adding that the adoption will comply with safety regulations as well.

The latest collaboration comes amid LG’s big push for automotive parts and mobility businesses.

The tech giant also made its motor show debut at the IAA Mobility 2023 held in Munich, Germany, in September, presenting its vision for “Taking ‘Life’s Good’ on the Road.”

“By building on our expertise accumulated in various fields including smart TVs and home appliances, we will continue to lead the development of innovative technology to enhance our customer experience on the road,” said Eun Seok-hyun, head of the vehicle component solutions division at LG Electronics.