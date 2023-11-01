HDC to spur digital innovation for efficiency, safety

South Korean real estate developer and builder Hyundai Development Co. is shifting the landscape of construction projects via digital transformation, with the aim of promoting safer and more efficient working processes.

In particular, digital innovation is optimizing the entire process of architectural fields, the company said.

HDC has invented the HDC Estimate System based on BIM or building information modeling, which enables the developer to immediately calculate the amount of materials needed in the construction process.

With cutting-edge digital representation including 3D scanners and ground models, HDC can figure out hidden and structural deficiencies at the beginning of construction.

In July, the company devised a nationwide system that films and records all processes at construction sites for safety. Thanks to digital transformation, HDC was able to operate a real-time management platform as a precaution to avoid any accidents.

The company is now creating a value stream map to connect and analyze extensive data of each construction stage from order, planning and design, licensing to construction, completion, and management.

In addition, HDC is also launching a data pipeline that stores and records all decision-makings -- why and how they made such decisions -- of the entire working process.

Under its slogan “Record, share, and connect,” the company is working closely with customers, HDC said.

“While the construction industry is realizing a transition to digital ways of working, we will improve our value chain and optimize the entire process via digital transformation,” said an HDC official.