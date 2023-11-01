Most Popular
S. Korea's exports rebound for first time in 13 months in Oct.By Yonhap
Published : Nov. 1, 2023 - 09:37
South Korea's exports moved up on-year for the first time in 13 months in October, driven by robust automobile shipments, along with signs of improvement in the chip sector, data showed Wednesday.
Outbound shipments moved up 5.1 percent on-year to $55 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The country also logged a trade surplus of $1.64 billion in October, the fifth straight gain.
Imports fell 9.7 percent on-year to $53.4 billion last month, the data also showed.
By sector, exports of automobiles moved up 19.8 percent over the period, leading the overall gain. It marked 16 consecutive months of on-year growth.
Exports of machinery products increased 10.4 percent, with those of home appliances also adding 5.8 percent.
Outbound shipments of semiconductors, the backbone of Asia's No. 4 economy, decreased 3.1 percent. Nevertheless, the decline represents the most modest drop since August 2022, igniting optimism for recovery down the road.
By destination, exports to the United States reached $10.1 billion, marking the highest amount for any October.
Outbound shipments to China, the top trading partner, fell 9.5 percent on-year to reach $11 billion, the ministry added.
"Exports have posted growth while maintaining a trade surplus despite challenging external conditions, including high borrowing costs, the US-China tension, the Israel-Hamas conflict and high oil prices," Industry Minister Bang Moon-kyu said.
"We will spare no effort to have exports maintain the upward momentum through the end of this year," he added.
Bang said the government will continue to make efforts to prevent other potential risks, including China's export control of graphite, from giving adverse impacts on South Korea's outbound shipments.
Exports had been posting an on-year decrease since October 2022 through September amid aggressive monetary tightening by the United States and other major economies to bring inflation under control and a global economic slowdown. (Yonhap)
