LX chairman offers unwavering support for women’s baseball

LG Group's spinoff LX Holdings is sparing no effort for the growth of Korean women’s baseball, having successfully hosted the nation’s only corporate-sponsored women’s baseball competition for the second time.

Co-hosted and organized by LX Holdings and the Women’s Baseball Association Korea, the 2023 LX Cup Korea Women’s Baseball League kicked off on Oct. 21. While it is classified as an amateur league, the competition still drew a total of 41 teams and over 1,000 players and staff this year.

Koo Bon-joon, chairman of LX Holdings, stands at the center of the company's unwavering support for baseball in Korea, keeping a particularly close eye on the development of women's baseball.

Since last year, the conglomerate has actively served as a sponsor for the women's league, helping to transform it into a reality and following in the footsteps of LG Electronics’ LG Cup Korea Women’s Baseball League, which was launched in 2012.

Koo, then vice chairman of LG Electronics, was the one who established the 2012 women’s baseball league. After a four-year hiatus, the largest women’s baseball competition finally returned last year with a new name under LX Holdings’ sponsorship.

“I will make continuous efforts to help Korean women’s baseball take another big step forward, (to be) loved by the public,” said Koo during his opening speech for the league.

“This league will be the stage for female baseball players to gain a foothold (in the industry) and grow.”

Koo is a loyal fan of baseball and used to be the owner of LG Twins. He still visits their stadium and watches their games, while making his efforts to promote female baseball players.

On the last day of the 2023 league, Koo also headed to the bullpen with Yang Sang-moon, the manager of the South Korea women’s national baseball team.

In 2014, Koo once again showed his love for baseball by building the LG Champion’s Park in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, investing some 130 billion won ($96 million).

Koo's investments have also been directed at women’s baseball, the company added.

In the same year, Koo opened the new LG Cup International Women’s Baseball Tournament in Korea, which largely contributed to the rise of public interest in women’s baseball, and provided the players with opportunities to compete with experienced counterparts. He even threw the ceremonial first pitch to kick off the event.

Meanwhile, this year's two-week competition ended with a victory chant of “Seoul Hurrah” in the final, which was held at LG Champion’s Park on Sunday.

Reflecting the chairman’s willingness to revitalize women’s baseball in Korea, LX Holdings will continue to support female baseball players, the company said.