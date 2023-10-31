Knife incident in front of presidential office, 2 police officers injured

Most Popular
Knife incident in front of presidential office, 2 police officers injuredBy Moon Ki Hoon
Published : Oct. 31, 2023 - 14:42
A man in his 70s who had appeared wielding a knife in front of the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul was apprehended at around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, resulting in two police officers getting injured.
The police force in charge of security at the presidential office building arrested the suspect on the spot. The injured officers sustained stab wounds and were promptly transferred to nearby medical facilities.
The identity of the suspect has not been released, but local news outlets reported that he had a history of staging demonstrations around the presidential office. The suspect's motive is still unclear, and the case is under active investigation.
