Korean Air orders 20 more Airbus A321neo aircrafts

Korean Air orders 20 more Airbus A321neo aircraftsBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 30, 2023 - 19:35
Korean Air Co., South Korea's No. 1 flag carrier, said Monday it has placed an order for 20 additional Airbus A321neo aircrafts as part of its fleet modernization plan.
Korean Air had already ordered 30 units of the model and so far has received eight units in December of last year. The latest order brings the company's total A321neo orders to 50.
Korean Air is operating the next-gen Airbus fleets on its short and medium-haul routes to Southeast Asia, China and Japan.
Korean Air said it plans to receive a total of 110 new next-gen aircrafts in the coming years, including 10 Boeing 787-9s, 20 Boeing 787-10s and 30 Boeing 737-8s. The airline will also sequentially retire its A330-300 and Boeing 777-200ER fleets. (Yonhap)
