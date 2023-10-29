KGC wins minister's award for IP management

Korea Ginseng Corp., the country’s leading ginseng manufacturer, said Monday that it won a minister's award from South Korea's Industry Ministry, for its ginseng cultivation technology and contribution to fostering the national intellectual property industry.

It was named the best company in the field of intellectual property management during an award ceremony co-hosted by Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and Korean Intellectual Property Office at The Shilla Seoul on Wednesday.

KGC received the award in recognition of its contribution to raising the global brand power of Korea’s ginseng by securing domestic and international patents.

In 2020, its leading red ginseng brand JungKwanJang was named a “well-known trademark” by the Chinese government, affirming its high reputation and credibility in the country.

Last year, KGC became the first company in the industry to secure trademark rights for the unique combination of colors used in JungKwanJang's packaging for its various ginseng products.

Currently, it manages over 8,500 registered intellectual properties encompassing patents, trademarks and designs, across some 60 countries worldwide.

The company added that its dedication to freely sharing its patented ginseng cultivation technology with the local cultivator has also contributed to the latest award.

“Going forward, we will continue to seek ways to contribute to Korea's IP growth by consistently pioneering distinguished technologies and securing patents and trademarks both at home and abroad,” an official from KGC stated.