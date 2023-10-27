G-Dragon denies illegal drug use

K-pop singer G-Dragon on Friday flatly denied rumors that he had used illegal drugs.

"First of all, I have not taken any drugs," he said through a statement released by his attorney, refuting the accusation point-blank.

"I am also unrelated to the drug use act violation case being reported in the news recently," he reiterated, adding, "However, as many people are worried, I will fully cooperate and do the best I can in the police investigation."

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, was reportedly booked without detention on Wednesday by Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency on charges violating the Narcotics Control Act.

According to the reports, Kwon's name came up amid a police bust into an illegal drug distribution ring in the Gangnam area. Ocscar-winning "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun was also indicted for a drug offense in relation to the ring, but the police denied that Kwon and Lee were directly involved, and said they were investigating the two cases separately.

A doctor who allegedly supplied the unspecified illicit substances without charge to Kwon and Lee has also been booked without detention, the reports added.

Kwon, formerly a member of group Big Bang, was embroiled in another drug use case in 2011. He was suspected of smoking marijuana, but the prosecutors closed the case with a suspension of indictment.

Earlier this year, the singer had officially stated he was preparing to make a comeback under YG Entertainment, but the plan seems to have been indefinitely postponed for undisclosed reasons. YG Entertainment on Wednesday declined to comment on G-Dragon's police indictment, as the singer is no longer contracted to the company.