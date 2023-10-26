Association of International Ministries to hold prayer service for Itaewon crowd crush victims on Sunday

Most Popular
Association of International Ministries to hold prayer service for Itaewon crowd crush victims on SundayBy Park Jun-hee
Published : Oct. 26, 2023 - 11:04
The Association of International Ministries, a network of English-speaking churches and ministries in the greater Seoul area, said Thursday it would hold a special memorial service Sunday to commemorate the victims of last year's deadly Itaewon crowd crush
On Oct. 29 last year, crowds packed into an alley in Itaewon, Seoul, from three directions, forming a crush that claimed the lives of 159 people.
“To those who are grieving, we grieve with you and long to pray with you and support you,” the organization said in a statement.
It added that the memorial and prayer service also supports those impacted by the incident, as well as those coping with difficulties in recovering.
The prayer will be held at Freedom Village Church, an English-speaking church near Itaewon in Haebangchon, on Sunday at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.freedomvillage.church/aim-prayer-night.
