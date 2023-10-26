Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    South Korean celebrities grilled over drug use

    South Korean celebrities grilled over drug use
  2. 2

    Yoon meets Park, honors father in gesture of conservative unity

    Yoon meets Park, honors father in gesture of conservative unity
  3. 3

    Olympic medalist ‘tricked’ by fiance-turned-stalker

    Olympic medalist ‘tricked’ by fiance-turned-stalker
  4. 4

    [KH Explains] A look back on Lee Jae-yong's first 'New Samsung' year

    [KH Explains] A look back on Lee Jae-yong's first 'New Samsung' year
  5. 5

    One week into first outbreak, S. Korea's lumpy skin disease cases rise to 38

    One week into first outbreak, S. Korea's lumpy skin disease cases rise to 38
  6. 6

    SK hynix to boost investment in HBM, DDR5 chips

    SK hynix to boost investment in HBM, DDR5 chips
  7. 7

    Israel launches ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected incursion

    Israel launches ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected incursion
  8. 8

    Opposition lawmakers allege celebrity drug scandals are part of government coverup

    Opposition lawmakers allege celebrity drug scandals are part of government coverup
  9. 9

    Constitutional Court rules same-sex soldier acts violate code

    Constitutional Court rules same-sex soldier acts violate code
  10. 10

    S. Korea goes all-out to contain nationwide spread of lumpy skin disease

    S. Korea goes all-out to contain nationwide spread of lumpy skin disease
피터빈트

SK hynix logs quarterly losses for 4th consecutive quarter

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 26, 2023 - 09:30

    • Link copied

SK hynix headquarters in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province (Yonhap) SK hynix headquarters in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province (Yonhap)

SK hynix Inc. said Thursday it posted losses for the fourth consecutive quarter in the third quarter of this year but recovering demand for high-performance products helped narrow its operating deficit.

The world's second-largest memory chip maker said in a regulatory filing its operating losses amounted to 1.79 trillion won ($1.32 billion) for the July-September period on a consolidated basis, compared with a profit of 1.67 trillion won a year ago.

Net losses came to 2.18 trillion won, plunging from a net profit of 1.1 trillion won a year earlier. Sales fell 17.5 percent to 9.06 trillion won.

The loss was 74.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

SK hynix said sales of its flagship products, including the AI memory HBM3 and high-capacity mobile DRAM, led to a 24 percent on-quarter increase in sales and a 38 percent decrease in operating loss.

"As market demand for our high-performance memory products continued to grow, our operating performance has steadily improved after hitting the bottom in the first quarter," the company said in a statement.

"Most importantly, our D-RAM business, which swung to the red in the first quarter of this year, turned back to profitability after two quarters." (Yonhap)

More from Headlines