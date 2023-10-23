[Today’s K-pop] TXT hits Billboard 200 at No. 3

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together’s third studio album charted No. 3 on the Billboard 200, according to the chart preview the publication posted on Sunday in the US. The LP “The Name Chapter: Freefall” is the ninth album from the band to enter the main albums chart, the second-most for a K-pop artist, only after BTS. The five-piece act placed all three albums from this year on the chart as well. Its fifth EP “The Name Chapter: Temptation” came out in January and debuted atop the chart, staying on it for 19 weeks straight. Its second full album in Japan “Sweet” ranked No. 54 in August, and the band became the only K-pop act besides BTS to make the chart with an album released in Japan. Meanwhile, the 3rd LP sold over 2.25 million copies in the first week and topped Oricon’s weekly album ranking, the band’s ninth consecutive album to do so. Rookie band Riize to return with single this week

Riize will bring out its single “Talk Saxy” on Oct. 27, said label SM Entertainment on Monday. The dance tune immediately grabs the listeners’ ears with a catchy saxophone riff punctuated by drum beats, while the lyrics candidly express the bandmates’ interests in someone they just met. The single comes less than two months since its debut single “Get A Guitar,” which sold a record-setting million copies in the first week. The single album ranked No. 1 on Oricon’s daily album ranking and No. 2 on its weekly chart. A prerelease track from the album, “Memories,” topped the iTunes top songs chart in eight regions, as did the titular track in seven. BTS’ V drops ‘Slow Dancing’ remix

V of BTS put out a rework of his solo single “Slow Dancing,” according to label Big Hit Music on Monday. The lead single from his first solo album “Layover” came out in two remix versions -- “FRNK Remix” and “Cautious Clay Remix,” named after the producers. The former incorporated Afro rhythms, while the latter focused on musical instruments such as flute and drums. V rolled out his solo album last month as the last of the seven members to do so. The album debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and ranked No. 97 on the chart dated Oct. 21, extending its stay to fifth consecutive week. The main track hit the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 51 and pre-release “Love Me Again” at No. 96. “Slow Dancing” notched No. 24 spot on UK’s Official singles top 100 and amassed 100 million plays on Spotify in 30 days. Agency cuts ties with 3 Fifty Fifty members

