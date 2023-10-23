Most Popular
The Herald Retiree's Club
Published : Oct. 23, 2023 - 13:26
HERALD CLUB -- The Herald Retiree’s Club held an "Ansan Dulegil Hiking" event on the outskirts of Seoul on Oct. 21. Around 40 members participated in this annual autumn trek, walking along the forest path adorned with red autumn leaves and enjoying camaraderie.
The club chairman, Park Haeng-hwan (fourth from left, front row), Honorary Chairman Yoon Ik-han (fifth from left, front row), Adviser Kwon Chung-won (second from left, back row), CEO Jeon Chang-hyeop (sixth from left, front row), and Managing Director Shin Yong-bae (second from left, front row) were among the attendees.
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
