Seoul shares open lower on US losses

Most Popular
-
1
Man nabbed in naked rampage
-
2
Teen arrested for kidnap and rape
-
3
Biden arrives on solidarity visit to Israel
-
4
Seoul urges Japan to 'face history' on Japanese leaders' Yasukuni visit
-
5
Yoon vows to bridge health equity gap by backing regional university hospitals
-
6
Biden reaffirms support for Israel, says 'terrorist group' apparently behind Gaza hospital blast
-
7
Kakao faces multiple whammy as CIO arrested
-
8
Is Blackpink leaving YG?
-
9
Samsung Biologics expansion ahead of schedule
-
10
China's Xi promises more market openness and new investments
Seoul shares open lower on US lossesBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 20, 2023 - 09:28
South Korean stocks got off to a weak start Friday tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 35.19 points, or 1.46 percent, to 2,380.61 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
After the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's hint at a further rate hike, US stocks closed sharply lower.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.75 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.96 percent.
In Seoul, market heavyweights led the decline.
Top-cap Samsung Electronics decreased 1.44 percent and No. 2 LG Energy Solution sank 2.76 percent.
Top steelmaker Posco Holdings slid 1.99 percent and leading zinc smelter Korea Zinc fell 1.34 percent.
Bank shares also went south, with Hana Financial Group retreating 0.69 percent and KB Financial Group losing 0.17 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,358.85 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 1.45 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea warns US strategic assets will be '1st targets of destruction'
-
S. Korea, US defense chiefs discuss deterrence against NK threats in phone talks
-
[From the Scene] 'If we are needed, we will be here'