In a first, Le Sserafim collaborates with Overwatch for in-game content

K-pop sensation Le Sserafim has teamed up with Overwatch 2, a free-to-play team-based action game developed by Blizzard Entertainment, for an in-game collaboration.

Le Sserafim-inspired game mode and exclusive in-game items will be revealed on Tuesday and go live in-game on Nov. 1, Blizzard Entertainment said in a statement Thursday.

It also announced that they took part in creating the music video for Le Sserafim’s first English single, “Perfect Night,” which will debut on Oct. 27.

In making the announcement, Overwatch 2 also unveiled special artwork featuring Le Sserafim game avatars in an Instagram post.

This is the first time that Overwatch is collaborating with a musician for its in-game content.

“We're extremely excited to be working with Le Sserafim for our game's first musical artist collaboration. Like the heroes of Overwatch, the Le Sserafim members are amazing as individuals, but unstoppable when they come together,” said Overwatch general manager Walter Kong in a press release.

Le Sserafim will also take the stage at BlizzCon 2023 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California on Nov. 4 to perform “Perfect Night.”

They are the first K-pop artist to take part in the event.

BlizzCon is an annual gaming convention held by Blizzard Entertainment to promote its major franchises that include Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm and Overwatch.