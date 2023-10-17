Kia management, union reach tentative wage deal to avoid strike

Most Popular
-
1
Biden says Hamas must be eliminated, US officials warn war could escalate
-
2
US strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources
-
3
FSC lays out plan to boost pet insurance enrollment
-
4
Beef prices have soared 100-fold over 50 years : data
-
5
Enjoying Halloween in Itaewon sparks debate online
-
6
S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
-
7
Number of deaths in cycling accidents soars
-
8
BTS Jungkook's star-studded lineup for 'Golden' to include Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and more
-
9
[KH Explains] Shipbuilders scramble to secure labor force amid booming industry
-
10
S.Korea's largest-ever defense expo to feature KF-21
Kia management, union reach tentative wage deal to avoid strikeBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 17, 2023 - 20:32
The management and labor union of Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, have reached a tentative wage deal to avoid a partial strike, according to the company Tuesday.
The agreement was reached after unionized workers of Hyundai Motor Co. voted last month to accept this year's wage deal, averting a strike for the fifth consecutive year.
Unionized workers of Kia had planned to go on a partial strike from this week unless it reached a wage deal. The union plans to vote whether to accept the tentative deal Friday.
More from Headlines
-
Shipbuilders scramble to secure labor force amid booming industry
-
Foreign workers' deaths get weak sanctions
-
Hamas weapons, tactics resemble those of NK: JCS