Kia management, union reach tentative wage deal to avoid strike

The management and labor union of Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, have reached a tentative wage deal to avoid a partial strike, according to the company Tuesday.

The agreement was reached after unionized workers of Hyundai Motor Co. voted last month to accept this year's wage deal, averting a strike for the fifth consecutive year.

Unionized workers of Kia had planned to go on a partial strike from this week unless it reached a wage deal. The union plans to vote whether to accept the tentative deal Friday.