Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Biden says Hamas must be eliminated, US officials warn war could escalate

    Biden says Hamas must be eliminated, US officials warn war could escalate
  2. 2

    US strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources

    US strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources
  3. 3

    FSC lays out plan to boost pet insurance enrollment

    FSC lays out plan to boost pet insurance enrollment
  4. 4

    Beef prices have soared 100-fold over 50 years : data

    Beef prices have soared 100-fold over 50 years : data
  5. 5

    Enjoying Halloween in Itaewon sparks debate online

    Enjoying Halloween in Itaewon sparks debate online
  6. 6

    S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges

    S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
  7. 7

    Number of deaths in cycling accidents soars

    Number of deaths in cycling accidents soars
  8. 8

    BTS Jungkook's star-studded lineup for 'Golden' to include Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and more

    BTS Jungkook's star-studded lineup for 'Golden' to include Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and more
  9. 9

    [KH Explains] Shipbuilders scramble to secure labor force amid booming industry

    [KH Explains] Shipbuilders scramble to secure labor force amid booming industry
  10. 10

    S.Korea's largest-ever defense expo to feature KF-21

    S.Korea's largest-ever defense expo to feature KF-21
소아쌤

Kia management, union reach tentative wage deal to avoid strike

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 17, 2023 - 20:32

    • Link copied

This undated photo shows Kia Motors Corp. headquarters in Seoul. (Kia) This undated photo shows Kia Motors Corp. headquarters in Seoul. (Kia)

The management and labor union of Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, have reached a tentative wage deal to avoid a partial strike, according to the company Tuesday.

The agreement was reached after unionized workers of Hyundai Motor Co. voted last month to accept this year's wage deal, averting a strike for the fifth consecutive year.

Unionized workers of Kia had planned to go on a partial strike from this week unless it reached a wage deal. The union plans to vote whether to accept the tentative deal Friday.

More from Headlines