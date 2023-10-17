GOT7’s Youngjae to release 1st solo LP “Do It” next month

Teaser poster for Youngjae's upcoming 1st solo LP, "Do It" (Sublime)

Youngjae of the K-pop boy group GOT7 is returning to the music scene with his first solo full-length album on Nov. 6.

His agency, Sublime, dropped a teaser poster for Youngjae’s upcoming first LP, “Do It,” on Thursday, announcing his comeback.

The teaser poster shows an American football helmet lying on grassland with the title of the album, “Do It,” standing out in red letters.

Youngjae began his journey as a solo artist in October 2021 with his first mini album “Colors from Ars.”

He has since continuously released solo albums such as the digital single “Walk With Me,” his second EP “Sugar,” and the digital single “Err Day.”

Youngjae continued to expand his spectrum as an artist by taking part in the musicals “Midnight Sun” and “The Days,” and also recording original soundtracks for a range of Korean dramas.

His comeback with a new album comes for the first time in eight months.