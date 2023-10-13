[Exclusive] 'Game of Thrones' publisher inks deal for Korean books for first time

Bantam Books has inked a deal with Korean author Jang Se-ah to bring her debut novel, "Runaway," to English-speaking readers, an official at Barbara J. Zitwer Agency, a New York-based literary agency, told The Korea Herald on Thursday.

Bantam Books is the Random House subsidiary renowned for the publication of George R. R. Martin's epic "A Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series, the basis of HBO hit series "Game of Thrones,"

"Runaway" hit Korean bookshelves on March 22 through Aphros Media. This will mark the first Korean-translated fiction work among Bantam's literary offerings.

The novel follows the narrative of Jae-young, a young woman fleeing an abusive relationship. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she crosses paths with a young single mother cradling her child on an early morning train.

She was on her way to her wealthy in-laws, who opposed her marriage. Despite initial wariness, an unexpected bond forms between the two women. But when Jae-young returns from a brief train stop, she finds that the woman has disappeared, leaving behind a note and her baby.

In a bid to fulfill the desperate plea, Jae-young resolves to visit the in-laws herself. A whirlwind of events follows, as she becomes entrapped in the luxurious facade of the family mansion, mistaken for the daughter-in-law, which she goes along with on an impulse. Amid a seemingly warm family atmosphere, Jae-young revels in the comforts and even catches the eye of a handsome younger brother-in-law. However, dark family secrets begin to unravel, leading her to realize her potentially fatal mistake.

Described as a Korean-style Gothic mystery thriller, "Runaway" offers unexpected twists and turns that keep readers on the edge of their seats. The book has also secured a screen adaptation contract in Korea.

The author has a diverse background that includes experience in the luxury brand industry and a career as a web novel and nonfiction writer under different pen names. "Runaway" is her debut novel published under her real name.